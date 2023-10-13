Firefighters on scene of house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Friday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched just after 3:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of Shaftesbury Road near Cornell Drive, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

When firefighters arrived, they were dealing with heavy flames.

