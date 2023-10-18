Firefighters on scene of house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched to 16 Melba Street near Broadway Street just before 3:20 a.m. on initial reports of a house, according to its social media page.

When crews arrived, they reported heavy fire from the second floor of a two-story house.

The fire has reportedly been knocked down and primary searches are underway.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

