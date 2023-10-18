Firefighters, deputies on scene of apartment fire in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — Several firefighters and deputies are on the scene of an apartment fire in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

Several firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Cromwell Place just before 2:30 a.m. on initial reports of an apartment fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Firefighters from Dayton and Clayton have also responded, according to scanner traffic.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage and if there are any injuries.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been dispatched to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

