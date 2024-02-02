UPDATE: Fire damages back of house in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5:15 a.m.

An early morning fire damaged the back of a house in Dayton Friday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to the 100 block of Alden Street of a house fire.

Video and photos from the scene show that the fire damaged the back of the house.

When our news crews arrived at the scene, they could see smoke from the attic floor.

Hershovitz says firefighters and AES Ohio remain at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

