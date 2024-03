DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported fire at a Dayton school.

Fire crews are responding to a reported fire at Holy Angels Catholic School on 223 L Street.

News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing a heavy fire response, including multiple fire trucks and Dayton police cruisers.

Brown Street is currently blocked off.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

