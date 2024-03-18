Local

Person of interest in custody related to deadly Springfield shooting

By WHIO Staff

Deadly shooting on South Center Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A person of interest is in custody related to a deadly shooting in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Springfield police and medics were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday to the 800 block of South Center Street on initial reports of a shooting.

A person of interest related to the shooting has been taken into custody, a City of Springfield spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.

We are still working to learn how that person was taken into custody and the possible charges they are facing.

