Person of interest in custody related to deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A person of interest is in custody related to a deadly shooting in Springfield Sunday afternoon.
Springfield police and medics were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday to the 800 block of South Center Street on initial reports of a shooting.
A person of interest related to the shooting has been taken into custody, a City of Springfield spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
We are still working to learn how that person was taken into custody and the possible charges they are facing.
