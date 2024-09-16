Firefighters battle high-rise apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a high-rise apartment fire in Dayton Monday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Just after 1 p.m. crews were dispatched to the 980 block of Wilmington Ave on reports of an apartment fire.

Crews are on scene at this time, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

According to Dayton Police & Fire, crews reported smoke showing for a 4th-floor apartment upon arrival.

It does not appear that anyone was injured in the fire at this time.

