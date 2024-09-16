Gunfire nearby shuts down popular Ohio Halloween attraction

GREEN TOWNSHIP — A popular Ohio Halloween attraction was temporarily shut down after gunfire erupted Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At approximately 10:18 p.m., officers responded to shots fired near the Dent Schoolhouse in Green Township, according to a social media post from the Green Township Police Department.

Initial reports indicated a suspect pulled out a gun and started firing shots during an argument, the police department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers responded to the scene and dispersed “multiple unruly juveniles and young adults” from the area.

No injuries were reported.

The police department said persons of interest in the shooting have been identified and guns were recovered.

The attraction said in a Facebook post customers were safe and their security team was watching over customers inside and outside the attraction. They updated their post reinforcing the incident did not take place on property and thanked police for their “instant activation.”

The Dent Schoolhouse wrote it would post details on how customers who had tickets could redeem those tickets or provide other options.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]