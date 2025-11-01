Firefighters responded to kitchen fire at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at an apartment complex in Dayton late Saturday afternoon.

Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that firefighters were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. to the 1500 block of Chapel Street on reports of a structure fire.

They received reports of a kitchen fire inside a two-story apartment building.

Scanner traffic indicates that the fire is out.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damage.

We will follow this developing story.

