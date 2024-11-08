Firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton Friday morning.

Around 7:37 a.m. crews were dispatched to the intersection of Wheatley Ave and Victor Ave in Dayton on reports of a structure fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the structure was vacant.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that there was fire showing in the second floor of the house.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

