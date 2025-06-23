Massive flames, smoke fill sky as firefighters battle vacant structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Massive flames and smoke filled the sky as firefighters battled a structure fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 4:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 150 block of Linden Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

News Center 7 crews on scene said the flames and smoke could be seen from nearly a quarter mile down the road.

A neighbor told News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher that the house has been vacant for some time.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was inside the house at the time the fire started.

This is a developing story.

