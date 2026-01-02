Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton early Friday morning.
Around 2:34 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Ward Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Crews are on scene working to put out the fire.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
