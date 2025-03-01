Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton late Friday night.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of North Gettysburg Ave on reports of a structure fire.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or if anyone was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Crews are on the scene working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.

