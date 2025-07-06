Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Darke County neighborhood

GREENVILLE — Several firefighters have responded to a reported house fire in a local neighborhood.

Greenville firefighters and officers were dispatched around 5:35 p.m. to the 200 block of Harrison Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to Greenville Dispatchers.

Multiple fire trucks are on Harrison Avenue and Armstrong Street.

No other information was available to News Center 7.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage and any injuries.

News Center 7 will update this developing story.

