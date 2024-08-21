Firefighters respond to reported apartment fire in Miami County

TROY — Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment building in Troy Tuesday night, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Cheshire Road on reports of a fire after 8 p.m.
Additional information on the fire was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teen dies after electrocution outside Ohio home
- ‘This loss is immeasurable;’ Ohio fire chief killed while on vacation
- Child seriously injured after falling out of moving car in Ohio
©2024 Cox Media Group