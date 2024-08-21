Child seriously injured after falling out of moving car in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A child is seriously injured after falling out of an open window in a moving car in Columbus early Tuesday morning, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Columbus Police said three juveniles were in a Kia Optima traveling southbound on South Westgate Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

According to WBNS-10, one of them was sitting in an open window in the front passenger seat as the car was moving.

The Kia drove over a speedbump and they fell out onto the pavement.

The child was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, WBNS-10 reported.

The age and gender of the child were not immediately available.

The Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating this incident.

