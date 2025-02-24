Firefighters respond to reported apartment fire in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Several firefighters responded to a reported apartment fire in Greene County.

The Fairborn Fire Department was dispatched before 3 a.m. to the 200 block of W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road on reports of a structure fire.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy smoke came from an apartment complex.

Photos from the scene show several fire departments at the scene of an apartment complex. This includes Fairborn Fire and Wright Patterson’s Fire Department.

News Center 7 has contacted the Fairborn Fire Department for more information.

We will update this story.

W Dayton Yellow Springs Fire Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff

