Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Montgomery County early Wednesday.
Englewood firefighters were dispatched at 3:07 a.m. to the 200 block of West Wenger Road on a reported structure fire, according to Englewood dispatchers.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that the fire was in the attic.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Englewood Fire Department to learn the estimated cost of damages and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
