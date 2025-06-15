Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 5:56 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Highview Hills Ave on reports of a structure fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The house is believed to be abandoned, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

