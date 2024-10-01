Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning in Dayton.

Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched at around 3:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Edison Street on initial reports of a house fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the fire was in the back of the house when firefighters arrived.

We will update this story.

