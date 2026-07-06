Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday night.
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The fire was reported at around 8:42 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Riverview Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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Scanner traffic indicated that heavy smoke was showing when firefighters arrived at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured, and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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