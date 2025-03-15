Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at around 4:24 a.m. to the 3300 block of Lakeview Avenue on reports of a house fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters dealt with heavy fire conditions when they arrived.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that his was a possible vacant house.

We will update this story.

