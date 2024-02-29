Firefighters respond to garage fire in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Several firefighters have responded to a garage fire in Bellbrook early Thursday morning.

Bellbrook firefighters were dispatched around 3:43 a.m. to the 4100 block of Sugarcreek Drive on initial reports of a garage fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are at the scene but could not provide any other information.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke was showing from the garage.

