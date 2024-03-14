Firefighters respond to early morning Dayton house fire

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a Dayton house fire early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police firefighters and officers were dispatched around 3:10 a.m. to the 100 block of N. Garland Avenue on initial reports of a working fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other information was available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that fire was showing from a two-story wood frame home and the house was boarded up.

This is the second fire that Dayton firefighters responded to. There was a business fire at the 900 block of Patterson Road just before 2:40 a.m.

