Heavy smoke showing as firefighters battle Dayton business fire

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a fire at a Dayton business early Thursday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 900 block of Patterson Road on initial reports of a structure fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene but did not provide any other information.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that heavy fire is coming from the back of the building.

Dayton Police have also blocked traffic at Wilmington Pike and Patterson Road.

