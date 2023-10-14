Firefighters respond to a dwelling fire in Dayton early Saturday morning

DAYTON — Dayton firefighters responded to a dwelling fire early Saturday morning.

Dayton fire crews were dispatched at 2:34 a.m. to reports of a fire at Queens Avenue and Hickorydale Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters are still on the scene working the fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unclear if the house was vacant or not.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.





