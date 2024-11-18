Firefighters respond to detached garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on scene of a detached garage fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 830 block of Blanche Street on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to emergency scanner traffic.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that Dayton Fire Department crews were on the scene.

It is unclear at this point if anyone was inside the garage when the fire started.

The fire does not appear to have spread to any surrounding structures at this time.

This is a developing story.

