Firefighters respond to barn fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a barn fire in Darke County early Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Multiple fire departments were dispatched around 2:52 a.m. to the 9000 block of State Route 185 on reports of a barn fire, according to a Darke County dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Drivers may see extra officers on busy highway tonight; here’s why
- New warning after Miami Valley man scammed out of $65K
- 8 students, 2 others injured in football team school bus crash in Ohio
Initial scanner traffic indicated that the bar was fully involved.
News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of damage and if anyone was injured.
We will follow this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group