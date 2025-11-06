Firefighters respond after grain elevator explosion, fire at Ohio farm

LICKING COUNTY — Firefighters responded after an explosion inside a grain elevator at an Ohio farm on Wednesday.
Monroe Township firefighters in Licking County were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. on reports of a barn fire, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.
An explosion inside a grain elevator started a fire at a nearby barn, according to Monroe Township Fire Chief Dudley Wright.
The fire is contained.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
