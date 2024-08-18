Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to an abandoned house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Hulbert Street on reports of a structure fire.

>> 3 hurt after shooting on westside of Dayton; Neighbors share what they heard

Upon arrival, crews found an abandoned house on fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Crews are still on the scene working to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group