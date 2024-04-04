Firefighters respond to 2-alarm house fire in Shelby County

SIDNEY COUNTY — Several firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in Shelby County early Thursday morning.

>>Miami Twp. Board of Trustees cast votes on assistant police chief accused of misconduct

Port Jefferson firefighters and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 12:05 a.m. to the 18000 block of Golden Rod Court on initial reports of a structure fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies and several firefighters are at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy smoke was showing from the eaves of the second floor of the house.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group