Firefighters rescue fawn from Ohio storm drain

CINCINNATI — Two Ohio firefighters recently saved a fawn from a storm drain.

This happened Friday night in Oakley, a neighborhood of Cincinnati.

“Last night, Capt. Eric Uhlhorn and FF Martez Mitchell came to the rescue for a very stuck community member,” the Cincinnati Fire Department wrote in a social media post.

A photo on the post shows one of the firefighters in the storm drain, lifting the fawn out with another’s assistance.

The department said the fawn was “uninjured and ready to reunite with mom.”

