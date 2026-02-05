Firefighters rescue cat trapped in tree

TIPP CITY — Firefighters in Tipp City spent time helping a cat stuck in a tree on Thursday.

The Tipp City Professional Fire Fighters Local #5491 and the City of Tipp City shared the rescue on Facebook.

A resident called for help after noticing the cat was stuck.

Tipp City Fire and EMS responded and used its ladder truck to rescue the cat, according to the post.

The cat was stuck in the tree for two days.

“While we’re always ready for emergencies big and small, calls like this are a great reminder that helping our community sometimes includes our four-legged residents too,” the post said.

The cat was reunited with its owner and is doing well.

