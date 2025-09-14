Firefighters gather for breast cancer fundraiser in Miami Valley

CLARK COUNTY — Some first responders competed against each other while raising awareness for breast cancer.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson is LIVE at the Heroes Versus Breast Cancer Softball Tournament today on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Jeff Wise, Enon Police Chief, started this fundraiser because of a personal connection to breast cancer.

For over a decade, the softball tournament has been a staple across part of Clark County.

“We lost my niece to breast cancer, and a year later, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer,” he said.

Each year, the event grew.

Patterson reports that over 400 people showed up to donate.

The money made at the tournament goes toward the Cancer Foundation.

