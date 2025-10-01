Firefighters extinguish recycling plant fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a local recycling plant over the weekend.
The Springfield Fire Rescue Division wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded on Saturday, Sept. 27, to reports of a fire at the recycling plant on Sherman Avenue.
Photos show smoke coming from pieces of scrap metal.
Firefighters got the fire under control using master streams, the fire department said.
