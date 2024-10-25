Firefighters extinguish barn fire in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Clark County — Firefighters extinguished a barn fire in Clark County Thursday night, according to a spokesperson with the Springfield Township Fire Department.

Springfield Township fire crews responded to reports of a fire near the intersection of Kenerly Street and East Possum Road around 7 p.m.

Initial reports indicate the barn was engulfed in flames upon arrival.

The spokesperson said no one was injured in this fire.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

