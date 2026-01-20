Firefighters extinguish barn fire amid freezing temps

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a barn in Wayne County, Indiana, on Monday, according to a Centerville Fire and Rescue social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 3500 block of Southwest P Street around 6:45 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, firefighters found the barn fully engulfed in flames.

Crews quickly started to fight the fire to make sure it didn’t spread to any nearby structures, the post said.

No one was injured in this fire.

Initial reports indicated that there might have been a cat inside the barn, but fire crews were unable to find it, the post said.

The cause of this fire is believed to be accidental.

“I would like to thank the quick actions of all firefighters this morning. The fire was fully involved upon arrival making this an uphill battle from the beginning. The weather was not on our side due to the bitter cold and wind but everyone hung in there until the job was completed. My heart goes out to the family involved,” Fire Chief Andy Aughe said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group