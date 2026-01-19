Local

Firefighters battling house fire in Miami County neighborhood

By WHIO Staff
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in a Miami County neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 420 block of South Downing Street in Piqua after 4 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

