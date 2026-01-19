Firefighters battling house fire in Miami County neighborhood

PIQUA — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in a Miami County neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the 420 block of South Downing Street in Piqua after 4 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more details.
We will continue to follow this story.
