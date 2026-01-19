2 arrested after car crashes into area cafe

MASON, Warren County — Two people were arrested after a car crashed into a cafe in Warren County early Monday morning.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. at Quatman Cafe, which is located on the 220 block of West Main Street, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

The owner of Quatman Cafe said this isn’t the first time a car has crashed into the building.

In 2015, a driver crashed through the front of the cafe due to a medical event.

The owner, Matt Imm, told WCPO-9 that after the first crash, he added concrete pylons in front to deter any future crashes.

A second crash happened in December 2023. Only one concrete pylon was damaged at the time.

Imm told our media partner that he believes the concrete pylon prevented additional damage in Monday’s crash.

The City of Mason said no one was in the building at the time and one of the walls had moderate damage.

On Monday, investigators arrested a 27-year-old driver on operating a vehicle while under the influence, receiving stolen property, and failure to comply charges.

The 31-year-old passenger was also arrested for obstructing official business charges, WCPO-9 reported.

Their identities weren’t immediately available; however, they were both booked in the Warren County Jail.

No one was injured in this crash.

Police believe speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.

Imm told WCPO-9 that he believes the turn leading up to the cafe is dangerous.

“It’s almost a 90-degree turn,” he said.

Imm added that he and his wife have reached out to the Mason City Council for potential changes.

“We did our part, I don’t know how (the city) would want to address (the turn) moving forward,” Imm said. “I think any kind of signage would help.”

