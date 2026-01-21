Firefighters deal with very cold temperatures in extinguishing house fire

DREXEL — Firefighters battled a house fire in bitterly cold temperatures in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jefferson Township firefighters responded around 12:50 a.m. to the 20 block of Maeder Avenue on a reported house fire, according to Jefferson Township fire officials.

The Trotwood Firefighters IAFF Local 4024 posted photos in a social media post.

It showed smoke coming from the house and damage to the outer second floor.

TRENDING STORIES:

The union said that firefighters battled heavy fire throughout the second floor.

Jefferson Township fire officials told News Center 7 that the home was abandoned for a while. There were no doors, no windows, and no utilities.

They said no one was supposed to be inside, but neighbors saw people going in and out of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Maeder Ave Fire investigation Photo contributed by TROTWOOD FIREFIGHTERS IAFF LOCAL 4024 (via Facebook) (TROTWOOD FIREFIGHTERS IAFF LOCAL 4024 (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group