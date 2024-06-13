Firefighters clean, restore vandalized Ohio memorial

CINCINNATI — Firefighters came together to clean up and restore a vandalized memorial in Ohio.

The Cincinnati Fire Fighters Union Local 48 posted a photo on social media that showed markings on a memorial dedicated to firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Overnight the Cincinnati Fire Fighters memorial fell victim to vandalism,” they said. “This is the first time in recent memory that our memorial honoring YOUR Cincinnati Fire Fighters, our brothers and sisters, has been subject to this kind of act.”

Union members spent Wednesday cleaning and restoring the memorial.

The union told our news partner WCPO they want to add cameras to the site.

