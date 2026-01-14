1 hospitalized after kitchen fire at Dayton home

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a kitchen fire at a Dayton home Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Fire Department.

The fire was reported on S Plaza Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire in the kitchen of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, and all the residents made it out.

One resident was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to the spokesperson.

News Center 7 crews on scene said they saw no damage to the outside of the house.

Information on the cause of this fire wasn’t immediately available.

