Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Huffman Avenue before 3 p.m., according to Dayton Police & Fire.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and fire showing from a two-story house.

