Firefighters battling garage fire local church

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are battling an early morning garage fire in Harrison Township near the Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
The call came out at 11:50 p.m. near the 2100 block of Cardinal Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
