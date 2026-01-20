Firefighters battling fire in Jefferson Township neighborhood

DREXEL — Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning house fire on Tuesday in Jefferson Township
The call came out at 12:50 a.m. near the 20 block of Maeder Avenue in Drexel, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
There are currently unknown injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
