Firefighters battling fire in Jefferson Township neighborhood

DREXEL — Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning house fire on Tuesday in Jefferson Township

The call came out at 12:50 a.m. near the 20 block of Maeder Avenue in Drexel, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

There are currently unknown injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group