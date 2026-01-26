Firefighters battling fire at area mobile home park

GREENVILLE — Firefighters are battling a fire at a mobile home park on Monday morning in Greenville.
The call came out at 5:19 a.m. near the 40 block of Nottingham Way, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
There was no additional information available at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
