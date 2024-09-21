Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Odlin Ave on reports of a house fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story house with fire in the back and up through the attic according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

All occupants are out of the house and no injuries have been reported at this time, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Crews are working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



