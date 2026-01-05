Firefighters battle fire near Wolf Creek River

TROTWOOD — Fire crews are on scene and battling a detached garage fire Monday morning in Trotwood.
Crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Wolf Creek Pike just before 1:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries reported at this time.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
