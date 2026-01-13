Firefighters battle apartment fire near local funeral home

FAIRBORN — Firefighters are battling an early morning apartment fire in Fairborn near the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home.
The call came out just before 4:30 a.m. near the 100 block of East Main Street, according to a Fairborn Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officers on leave after fatal shooting, leaving 37-year-old man dead
- Teen, 18-year-old man accused of assaulting corrections officers at juvenile detention center
- Local university secures more than $400,000 in emergency student support funding
There are unknown injuries at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group