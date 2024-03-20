Fire truck manufacturer opens new facility in Champaign County

URBANA — Champaign County celebrated a grand opening of a new manufacturing facility on Tuesday.

Sutphen Corporation, a fire truck manufacturer located in Dublin, opened a new facility in Urbana on Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson.

The facility combines three separate facilities into one expansive manufacturing site and expands the company’s manufacturing footprint in Urbana.

“Sutphen has a long history in the City of Urbana, Champaign County and surrounding communities,” said Sutphen Corporation Vice President and Sutphen Hilliard President Julie Sutphen Phelps, a fourth-generation family member. “From our 30-plus years of operation in the community, we know that the Miami Valley is full of hardworking individuals who pride themselves on honest work. We are honored to grow within the community and excited to grow for generations to come.”

The company began moving into the facility last year and has created over 25 jobs at the location to bring the Sutphen workforce in Urbana to 225 workers.

The new facility is located at the 900 block of S. Edgewood Avenue in Urbana.

The Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) celebrated the opening on social media.

“The CEP is proud to have been a part of the Sutphen Urbana Plant grand opening,” they said in a statement. “It has been almost four years since this came to us as a project which resulted in today’s ceremony! The facility is amazing and the people working there all love it. We are all excited to see their growth and continued presence here!”

